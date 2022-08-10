ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

WCNC

Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster child found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday. According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms." Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. "I am following the advice of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Overnight shooting leaves man dead in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he was shot in the southwest part of the city. Police said they responded to South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road around 2 a.m. They found the driver of a car with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. However, CMPD said he succumbed to his injuries around 7 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

