Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
2 hospitalized after shooting near Uptown Charlotte overnight, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are facing serious injuries after gunfire rang out near Uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Around 3 a.m., Medic responded to a shots fired call along East Brooklyn Village Avenue near South McDowell Street. Two people were taken to the hospital with...
Missing Lancaster child found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
Person dead after ATV crashes with Richmond County deputy's patrol car, sheriff reports
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports one of its deputies was involved in a deadly collision with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Saturday morning. A post on the office's Facebook page citing Sheriff Mark Gulledge said the deputy was driving north on U.S. Highway 220...
Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday. According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms." Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. "I am following the advice of...
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
Overnight shooting leaves man dead in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he was shot in the southwest part of the city. Police said they responded to South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road around 2 a.m. They found the driver of a car with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. However, CMPD said he succumbed to his injuries around 7 a.m.
'Our mission statement here is making life easier' Charlotte-area food delivery service serves up local and organic menu
BELMONT, N.C. — A local chef is bringing local and organic meals to people living in Gaston County. Anthony Soriano started Feel Good Meals before the pandemic and got even busier during Covid. "They would have our meals delivered to them because they could still receive that quality of...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
'He’s in God’s hands, paradise' | Juvenile killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting along Southwest Boulevard, near the Birch Townhomes off LaSalle Street, around 3 p.m. Medic transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
Search for answers in deadly shootings
Three separate deadly shootings happened early Saturday morning in Charlotte. Austin Walker has the story.
Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
