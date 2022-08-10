Read full article on original website
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
KATV
2 juveniles & 5 adults of Fort Smith arrested following home invasion Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fort Smith police were investigating a Tuesday residential burglary that resulted in two juveniles and three adults being arrested. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported that officers responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jonah Crouch, who was last seen leaving work at Butter Ball on July 29. Deputies say his vehicle isn't with him and what he was wearing when he was last seen isn't known at this time. If you...
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
KHBS
Tips from Washington Co. sheriff on discussing school safety with your kids
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Conversations about school safety need to be occurring continually with parents and their children, as well as school staff and the students, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said. This is especially true, he said, in the wake of the Uvalde elementary shooting that killed 19...
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
5newsonline.com
Parents As Teachers program in Fort Smith is growing
It's a program that helps children under the age of 5 get ready for school. Daren speaks with the Director of Parents As Teachers in Fort Smith about the program.
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Collaboration Focuses on Future of Supply Chain
LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the University of Arkansas announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005755/en/ J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson announces the newly named J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management for Walton College to a crowd of employees and University of Arkansas faculty and students. (Photo: Business Wire)
