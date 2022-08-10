ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Collaboration Focuses on Future of Supply Chain

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, and the University of Arkansas announced the Sam M. Walton College of Business program for studying supply chain, ranked number one by Gartner, has officially been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management. Leadership from both organizations were at J.B. Hunt’s corporate campus today to discuss how their efforts are making Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005755/en/ J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson announces the newly named J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management for Walton College to a crowd of employees and University of Arkansas faculty and students. (Photo: Business Wire)

