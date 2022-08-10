Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
1 injured in shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Avondale Sunday evening. According to Cincinnati Police, a teen was struck by a bullet on Blair Avenue near Reading Road. Police say that teen brought himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he was hit after at least...
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
CPD parking changes and new safety measures start in OTR
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Safety changes have started in Over-the-Rhine a week after nine people were hurt in a mass shooting on Main Street. Over-the-Rhine has seen its fair share of changes over the years. Kamille Stutson would know—she has lived in the neighborhood nearly three decades. Have you noticed...
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
TANK bus catches fire outside Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A TANK bus caught fire just outside of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Gilbert Avenue Saturday afternoon. The bus is a total loss, but fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on what caused...
Local musicians gather for benefit concert for victims of Kentucky flooding
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - As recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky after recent flooding, so do events to help the victims. On Sunday, local musicians gathered for a benefit concert. Many of the musicians taking part in the benefit concert have ties to Eastern Kentucky, mostly through music. The event...
Local charity hosts gun collection event in Westwood, gives away free gift cards
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The local charity "Street Rescue" is collecting guns Saturday in an attempt to make communities safer. Street Rescue hosts three of these events a year. This is the second one in 2022. The group will collect any unwanted firearms, weapons, and ammunition with no questions asked....
Hamilton County Fair offers livestock displays, petting zoo, and lots of rides
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Carthage. You can find all sorts of agricultural and livestock displays, plus a petting zoo. The $10 admission gets you on all the rides. The popular demolition derby took place Saturday in the Grandstand. The fair...
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
Bond set at $500k for man accused of stabbing, killing man at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge set bond at $500,000 for a man accused of killing a father of five at a restaurant. Police say 18-year-old Jan Tolentino stabbed another employee, Paris Dismukes, at BJ's Brewhouse Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries....
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
Nehemiah Manufacturing gives back to local students
Nehemiah Manufacturing, a local manufacturing company, is working alongside Local 12 to make sure every student in the region is equipped with the tools to have a successful school year. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's, is committed to helping every student reach their potential. When children succeed...
Police: Motorcycles collide killing 1 rider and leaving another critically injured
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two motorcycles collided overnight in Middletown leaving one rider dead and another critically injured. Middletown Police said they were called to Yankee Road at Todhunter Road for the crash at about 2:20 a.m. Friday. They found two victims. One was dead at the scene. The other...
2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad has come a long way to find a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nomad has come a very long way to find a loving family who will adopt her. She got her name because she jumped onto a Metro bus and rode it all the way to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society!. She's very sweet, enjoys playing with her...
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar was set to hold its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of...
Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
