Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

1 injured in shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Avondale Sunday evening. According to Cincinnati Police, a teen was struck by a bullet on Blair Avenue near Reading Road. Police say that teen brought himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he was hit after at least...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

CPD parking changes and new safety measures start in OTR

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Safety changes have started in Over-the-Rhine a week after nine people were hurt in a mass shooting on Main Street. Over-the-Rhine has seen its fair share of changes over the years. Kamille Stutson would know—she has lived in the neighborhood nearly three decades. Have you noticed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nehemiah Manufacturing gives back to local students

Nehemiah Manufacturing, a local manufacturing company, is working alongside Local 12 to make sure every student in the region is equipped with the tools to have a successful school year. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's, is committed to helping every student reach their potential. When children succeed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
MASON, OH

