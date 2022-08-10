ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus

YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
First Coast News

Police respond to Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

