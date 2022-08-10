Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Duval County teachers may soon start at $48,700 as shortages continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies. The president of the teacher's union says as of Wednesday, there were more than 300 openings, which is down from 450 at the start of this year. "It could be higher or lower on...
Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus
YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
Parent Academy hosting school safety presentation
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools is hosting an interactive school safety presentation with Chief Burton and school police staff.
Inaugural class of students at JU College of Law are ready to hit the books
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week Jacksonville University welcomed its inaugural class of students at the JU College of Law in Downtown Jacksonville. JU says this is the first new law school in the state of Florida in more than 20 years. The school says 14 students were selected from...
"Anchors aweigh!" - USS Orleck hosts first military wedding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who was brought together by tragedy, celebrated their love on Saturday. Adam Dillon and Allyson Johnson became the first couple to have their wedding on the U.S.S. Orleck, since it docked in Downtown Jacksonville. "It just comes full circle that we are here as...
Jan. 6 insurrection focus of political ad targeting Duval County School Board candidate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A political ad made by the Duval County Democratic Party and posted on Twitter takes aim at Duval County School Board candidate April Carney, claiming to show a Facebook post in which she says she was "there" at the 2021 capitol insurrection. "It was important for...
Candidates for Sheriff to participate in debate at Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute will be co-hosting a debate Wednesday at Jacksonville University for the five candidates contending for Sheriff of Jacksonville. Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Dr. Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson, and T.K. Waters are expected to participate in the debate. JU says the...
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them...
Foolio traffic stop was 'tool' for police to confiscate cell phones, officer testifies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer testifying in the criminal case against Jacksonville rapper Foolio said the originating traffic stop last April wasn’t about illegal tint, but a targeted effort to confiscate his cell phone. The revelation emerged at a Friday hearing in which attorneys for...
'Shocking, appalling and egregious:' Videos, documents involving former Jacksonville surgeon at center of lawsuits released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, recordings and documents obtained by First Coast News in the bellwether trial of Dr. Richard David Heekin shed new light on his physical and mental state during the time of the botched surgeries he's accused of carrying out. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with...
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Police respond to Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
Comments / 0