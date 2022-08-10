Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is awarded $150,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission awarded the Wabash Valley Fair Association $150,000 at its meeting on Tuesday.

This sum is $25,000 more than what was awarded last year.

The award is due to the fair association’s good stewardship of the funds that they’ve received. This includes various improvement projects that have gone on around the fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that they’re working on a long-term plan on some future improvements that they want to make at the fairgrounds.

Some of those include roof repairs, electrical upgrades and more restrooms.

Hamilton added that they plan to make the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds a destination for all.

