click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
click orlando
Wrong way, head-on crash kills woman, critically injures man in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died and a Pierson man was left with critical injuries Saturday night after a wrong-way crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near Taganana Drive, as...
Orlando police investigating early morning shooting near community center
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Holden Heights Community Center. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and Rio Grande Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found a...
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
click orlando
Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police
The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a pedestrian in Orange County. The crash happened around 3:19 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail north of Holden Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said an Audi Q5 was traveling...
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by a...
click orlando
Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
click orlando
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
click orlando
Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police. Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane. [TRENDING:...
‘Person of interest’ in Leesburg woman’s murder investigation arrested on separate charge
LEESBURG, Fla. — Police say they’ve arrested a man identified as a person of interest in the murder of a Leesburg woman found shout to death in her home this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in a neighborhood just off of Griffin Road and U.S. Highway 27.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Orange County officer bonds out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly drunk driving charges has bonded out of jail. Neil Demetree, 57, is facing felony charges after investigators say he swerved into a construction zone in December, crashing into Orange County Sheriff’s Field Officer David Grassi. Only Channel 9...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in a
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
