Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendar
Goodhue County Board budget workshop, 4 p.m., Government Center IT conference room. Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8:30 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Genuine listening, understanding
I want to thank my family and my tireless campaign volunteers. And I want to thank the voters who believe a bright future for Red Wing will come from genuine listening and understanding. That conversation will provide the foundation for a city government that strives to deliver services for the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Subscribed for decades
So many local complaints about poor coverage of Red Wing happenings. Full coverage of sports and obituaries is very nice and complete. Thanks. A lot of us have subscribed for decades and love and approved of the format. We are not up to par on the digital source. A local...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dale Wells
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dale Wells, 75, Ellsworth, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 13, in University of Minnesota Hospital from complications with a fall. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls, Wis. Burial will be in Thurston Cemetery near Ellsworth. Memorials are preferred.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Thursday at the Goodhue County Fair
The weather was absolutely perfect Thursday for the third day of the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Temperatures reached the high 70s/low 80s with plenty of sun and little to no humidity. Thursday was Goodhue County Ag Day and the Goodhue County Board held their regular meeting at the fair...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
Charges: Man stole handgun from house, fired at motorcyclists from car
Charges were filed Friday against a 21-year-old Blaine man who allegedly burglarized a home and later fired gunshots at motorcyclists from a BMW. Carson Thomas McCoy is charged in Anoka County District Court with a series of crimes including second-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, drug possession, aggravated robbery, and fleeing police.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Aces make statement, ready for state as Region 5 champs
With a spot at the state tournament already secured, the Red Wing Aces had one game left to determine who would get the No.1 and 2 seeds from Region 5 in the Class C tournament. The Aces pulled away in the eighth inning for a 9-2 win over the Cannon Falls Bears Friday night at The Ath.
