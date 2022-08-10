ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Tinsley looks to follow in Dotson’s footsteps

By Ryan Risky
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Nittany Lion football fans may need to do a double take on the field this season when they see a flash of number five streaking down the field making big plays, and no that’s not Jahan Dotson, it’s Mitchell Tinsley.

Though from day one it will be hard not to draw comparisons between last year’s number five and this year’s number five. A year ago at Western Kentucky Tinsley recorded more than 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, both of which topped Dotson’s stats. Going off their style of play, their build, and even the number on their jersey, there are a lot of similarities.

“At the end of the day, you know, he raised the bar. He raised the bar to a high standard. But at the end of the day, I’m here to be stands with you,” said Tinsley. “I’m not here to be Jahan. Jahan was a great player, you know. And at the end of the day, I just want to be me.”

WTAJ

Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate body found in Curwensville river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Migrants arrive in Washington, DC from Texas

WASHINGTON, DC (WTAJ) – More than two dozen migrants arrived in Washington, DC in the early morning of Thursday, August 11 after being put on buses from Texas. The buses, which volunteers said were from Del Rio, Texas, are part of Gov. Abbott’s move to send migrants to Washington, DC and New York City. The […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

