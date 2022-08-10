ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Tinsley looks to follow in Dotson’s footsteps

By Ryan Risky
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Nittany Lion football fans may need to do a double take on the field this season when they see a flash of number five streaking down the field making big plays, and no that’s not Jahan Dotson, it’s Mitchell Tinsley.

Though from day one it will be hard not to draw comparisons between last year’s number five and this year’s number five. A year ago at Western Kentucky Tinsley recorded more than 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, both of which topped Dotson’s stats. Going off their style of play, their build, and even the number on their jersey, there are a lot of similarities.

“At the end of the day, you know, he raised the bar. He raised the bar to a high standard. But at the end of the day, I’m here to be stands with you,” said Tinsley. “I’m not here to be Jahan. Jahan was a great player, you know. And at the end of the day, I just want to be me.”

