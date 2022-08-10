Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Fox5 KVVU
Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
L.A. Weekly
Ryan Fellows Dead after Fiery Car Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
‘Street Outlaws’ Star Killed in Car Accident During Filming. The incident happened on August 7th, just after 12:20 a.m., on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to reports, Fellows racing in a gold Nissan 240z, while filming for a series called “Street Outlaws”. For reasons currently unknown, Fellows lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over and caught fire.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving DUI in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to police, a Nissan Versa was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard north of the intersection with Resorts World when a BMW […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police find second body in flood wash near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon located a second body in a flood wash near the Strip. Authorities said the body of a male victim was located while they were removing excessive debris from the flood channel. The individual was removed from the debris and transferred to the coroner’s office.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Metro Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday morning. According to the police, a woman was struck by a Hyundai Sonata on East Tropicana Avenue, east of Morris Avenue at 11:11 a.m. Evidence and witness stated that the woman was crossing over Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crossway...
2 LVMPD officers go above and beyond on the Las Vegas Strip
Three lives were changed for the better after a patrol shift on one of the pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
'Street Outlaws' show didn't have permit on night of crash, Clark County says
A husband and father was killed in a crash while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws” on US 93. Officials say a Clark County film permit was required, but not sought.
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
Las Vegas man accused of DUI hits pedestrian, crashes into 3 other cars after Tinder date: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars. Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning. According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car […]
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
