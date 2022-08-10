ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Ryan Fellows Dead after Fiery Car Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

‘Street Outlaws’ Star Killed in Car Accident During Filming. The incident happened on August 7th, just after 12:20 a.m., on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to reports, Fellows racing in a gold Nissan 240z, while filming for a series called “Street Outlaws”. For reasons currently unknown, Fellows lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over and caught fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police find second body in flood wash near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon located a second body in a flood wash near the Strip. Authorities said the body of a male victim was located while they were removing excessive debris from the flood channel. The individual was removed from the debris and transferred to the coroner’s office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
