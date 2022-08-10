Read full article on original website
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Paraplegic rower hopes to inspire others with can-do attitude
SARASOTA, Fla. - A paraplegic rower competing in the USRowing Masters National Championships in Sarasota is inspiring others. Elliot Vasquez faces challenges head-on every day. "All of my rowing is done with my upper body," he said. Nine years ago, Vasquez was in a car crash that left him paralyzed...
Watch for golf carts in downtown Tampa
They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa.
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
Pinellas County Schools' new superintendent credits student-focused culture for teacher retention
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Teacher shortages have worried school systems across the country and in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s not a dire situation in Pinellas County. A lot is happening in the state's seventh-largest school district, where the new superintendent credits a good culture focused on students for their teacher retention.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
Man located after going missing from Tampa vacation rental
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers and family say a man who disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa has been located. Previously, the Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.
Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
One-on-one with Amanda Makki: Pinellas candidate on 'rigged' election, firing Fauci, climate change
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the most competitive congressional races in the state is heating up in Pinellas County. Five Republican candidates are fighting for their party's nomination in the 13th U.S. House district, which has been re-drawn to favor Republicans. All five candidates agreed to sit down with us...
Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle
TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
'I run for fallen K-9s': Nine-year-old girl to run in honor of Lake Wales K-9 Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The community gathered this week for a memorial in honor of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Max who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. The Lake Wales Police Department says it has received an overwhelming amount of support that’s...
