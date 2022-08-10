ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Paraplegic rower hopes to inspire others with can-do attitude

SARASOTA, Fla. - A paraplegic rower competing in the USRowing Masters National Championships in Sarasota is inspiring others. Elliot Vasquez faces challenges head-on every day. "All of my rowing is done with my upper body," he said. Nine years ago, Vasquez was in a car crash that left him paralyzed...
SARASOTA, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'

TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man located after going missing from Tampa vacation rental

TAMPA, Fla. - Officers and family say a man who disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa has been located. Previously, the Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
fox13news.com

Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE

