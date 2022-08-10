ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams highlights challenge of balancing career, family for many women

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItGwo_0hBDTPsM00

Balancing a career with having a family is a constant challenge for so many women.

“For those really demanding careers, law, senior leadership roles, women are often asked to make choices that men are not asked to make,” said Elaine Varelas, Managing Partner at Keystone Partners.

Varelas is a career management expert, and she hears from women all the time who are trying to balance that family life with work.

Serena Williams just brought that issue into the spotlight when she announced she’s stepping away from tennis to grow her family.

“I was thrilled to see that she was working with a therapist on this, this is a significant transition for her, and she recognizes that and was willing to go public, that’s outstanding,” said Varelas.

Williams opened up about her decision in Vogue.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” said Williams in the Vogue article. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

“She’s very young when you think about a career in a lifetime. She’s got a lot more to give the world, and I think that’s part of what she’s looking for,” said Varelas.

Williams says she doesn’t like to call it ‘retirement’ but rather an ‘evolution’ as she focuses on other things that are important to her - like trying for a second baby with her husband and working more with her investment company Serena Ventures.

“I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete,” said Williams. “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

As for all the moms trying to balance it all – Varelas has this advice:

“Surround yourself with support, ask for help, and ensure that you’re at an organization where there are enlightened men and women who will support you in that balance of both,” said Varelas.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Keystone Partners
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy