ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC business owners want action on rising crime

By Steve Kuzj
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qW8k5_0hBDTMTP00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”

Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers.

PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about the issue.

Watch the story in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

Pocket of Resistance
5d ago

Eric Adams said crime is going down 🙄 Something tells me it's going to get a whole lot worse.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets

Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Taxi driver killed on the job in Queens was ‘gentle’ father of 4

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heartbroken widow of a cab driver slain in Queens spoke out on Sunday, calling her husband the backbone of the family. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old Bronx resident who was originally from Ghana, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section of Queens 6:30 a.m. […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

On the Record with Congressman Mondaire Jones: New York needs a candidate that will fight ‘tooth and nail’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman Mondaire Jones is one of the many candidates in the race for the New York-10 Congressional District seat. However, he is the only member of Congress among the candidates. Jones, who represents Westchester, said this race is important because New York needs to elect a Democrat that will fight tooth […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Sights and sounds of the Dominican Day Parade will take over Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sights, sounds, and flavors of the Dominican will take over Manhattan Sunday. The National Dominican Day Parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary and kicks off at noon near 38th Street and Sixth Avenue. Thousands of people are expected to attend the popular event which will feature dozens of floats, marchers, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

East Harlem NYCHA residents outraged by water, elevator issues

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says elevators in her NYCHA building are out of service and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month. Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy