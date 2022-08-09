SIDNEY & BRIDGEPORT, NE — Panhandle Public Health District is offering two screenings of a documentary and panelist discussions on suicide prevention in September. According to a news release, the feature-length documentary My Ascension tells the story of 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. She was paralyzed after attempting to take her own life and the film highlights her journey to walk again and bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.

