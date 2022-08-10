ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.

