Orange County, FL

WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man

CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Orange County detectives announce murder arrest made in 30-year-old cold case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives announced a cold case arrest Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff John Mina, on the morning Aug. 10 of 1992, 53-year-old John Stagner was found dead by his wife. He had trauma to his face and head. Officials say Ronald Cates was suspected...

