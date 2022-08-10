Read full article on original website
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
Pedestrian hit and killed crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash involving a pedestrian in Orange County. The crash happened around 3:19 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail north of Holden Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said an Audi Q5 was traveling...
Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by a...
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
Wrong way, head-on crash kills woman, critically injures man in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died and a Pierson man was left with critical injuries Saturday night after a wrong-way crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near Taganana Drive, as...
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Belleview man, 62, struck and killed crossing Orange County roadway, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Saturday as he attempted to cross Orange Blossom Trail in Holden Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, 62, of Belleview, was walking west to east across northbound lanes — north of Holden Avenue — when he was struck at 3:19 a.m. by the front of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.
FHP: 70-year-old woman killed in wrong-way driver crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A 70-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was killed after another driver crashed into her head-on going the wrong-way. Troopers say 27-year-old man was driving a Kia Optima west, but in the eastbound outside lane on State Road 44, near Taganana Drive. The 70-year-old woman in...
Clermont police release body cam footage after officers shoot elderly man accused of firing at medics
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police have released the body-worn camera footage that led up to officers shooting an elderly man who they said fired a gun at first responders. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont police chief Charles Broadway said in an update Friday...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police. Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane. [TRENDING:...
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 14 new deputies from Valencia College program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
‘Person of interest’ in Leesburg woman’s murder investigation arrested on separate charge
LEESBURG, Fla. — Police say they’ve arrested a man identified as a person of interest in the murder of a Leesburg woman found shout to death in her home this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in a neighborhood just off of Griffin Road and U.S. Highway 27.
Orange County detectives announce murder arrest made in 30-year-old cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives announced a cold case arrest Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff John Mina, on the morning Aug. 10 of 1992, 53-year-old John Stagner was found dead by his wife. He had trauma to his face and head. Officials say Ronald Cates was suspected...
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
No more charges filed against men accused of throwing rock through window of teen’s car in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Prosecutors revealed Friday no further charges would be filed against two men accused of damaging a teen’s car during a confrontation in a Sanford neighborhood back in June. Jermaine Jones, 16, was driving through the Lake Forest subdivision with a friend on June 14 when...
Student arrested after fighting officers, bringing gun to Lyman High School, police say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A 15-year-old student with an unloaded gun in his backpack was arrested after kicking and threatening officers at Lyman High School on Friday, according to Longwood police. School resource officers responded to the Longwood campus courtyard around 1:30 p.m. Friday after reports of the suspect causing...
