WECT
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
WECT
Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
WECT
TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WECT
Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA. Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
WECT
‘We are all working on this’: County leaders address concerns with homelessness in the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent sexual assault involving a homeless man and homeless woman, leaders in the community are addressing concerns about what they call a growing problem of homelessness. New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays said that city and county leaders have been working on a solution...
WECT
Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WECT
Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15. The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.
carolinacoastonline.com
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
wunc.org
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
WECT
NHCSO reports phone outage
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
