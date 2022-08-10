ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WECT

Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WECT

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
WECT

Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15. The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
NEWPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

