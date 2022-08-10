Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) announces the addition of Dr. Matthew Finn, interventional cardiologist, to its team of physicians in Houma at 225 Dunn Street. Dr. Finn specializes in diagnosing and treating peripheral artery disease in the legs. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology and echocardiography. He completed his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Texas before attending the Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a master’s degree in patient-oriented research from Columbia University in New York, New York, where he trained as a cardiology, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine fellow. At this location, he also served as an assistant professor of medicine and was named chief cardiology fellow. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was also named chief medical resident and served as an instructor of medicine.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO