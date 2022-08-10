Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Construction Informational Summit to Discuss Ida Recovery Effort Projects for Terrebonne Schools
We’re just two weeks away from the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida and many schools in Terrebonne Parish are still recovering from severe damages left by the storm. Terrebonne Parish School District is partnering with Volkert Consulting Firm and HGI to conduct a construction industry informational summit, discussing the potential opportunities in construction efforts for school recovery in Terrebonne Parish.
houmatimes.com
Sensory Story Time is back at TPL
Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce Sensory Story Time is back! The library hosts the story time as an activity to help activate and stimulate a child’s senses, providing a more interactive approach to reading. Beginning Aug. 15, sensory story time will be held at 6 p.m....
houmatimes.com
Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Lafourche Parish Public Library
August 20th is National Honey Bee Day and the Lafourche Parish Library System is gearing up to celebrate the champion pollinator! Throughout the next two weeks, Lafourche Parish Library Branches will host programs, discussing the role honey bees play in the world’s ecosystem, our responsibilities as humans, and how to be “Bee Friendly.”
houmatimes.com
Community meeting aims to recognize and overcome opioid dependence
A community gathering in Houma seeks to help the community tackle opioid dependency by bringing together care providers, survivors and more than two dozen area providers of recovery resources. Overcoming Opioid Dependence, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, at the Terrebonne General Health System Medical Atrium, 8120 W. Main St. in Houma.
houmatimes.com
Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
houmatimes.com
CIS welcomes Dr. Matthew Finn to Houma
Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) announces the addition of Dr. Matthew Finn, interventional cardiologist, to its team of physicians in Houma at 225 Dunn Street. Dr. Finn specializes in diagnosing and treating peripheral artery disease in the legs. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology and echocardiography. He completed his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Texas before attending the Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a master’s degree in patient-oriented research from Columbia University in New York, New York, where he trained as a cardiology, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine fellow. At this location, he also served as an assistant professor of medicine and was named chief cardiology fellow. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was also named chief medical resident and served as an instructor of medicine.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 11, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish yesterday on August 11, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray
When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
houmatimes.com
Debra Aucoin Benoit
Debra Aucoin Benoit, 71, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on August 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Debra’s honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00am at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana with Mass beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the […]
houmatimes.com
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to VCHS Alumni Dominic Archila for signing letter of intent with Panola College!
On August 11, Vandebilt Catholic High School announced that Dominic Archila 2022, VCHS alumni, signed a letter of intent with Panola College in Carthage, Texas to play baseball on the collegiate level. Family, friends, and VCHS coaches gathered for the signing and celebration. “We are so proud of Dominic and wish him the best in this next chapter!,” reads a statement from the school.
kaynewscow.com
OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman
FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
NOLA.com
Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field
The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
houmatimes.com
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested for business burglary in Paulina
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a little after 7:30 am, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a burglary at a new business under construction on Hwy 3125 near Admirals Landing, in Paulina. It was discovered that over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen. Detectives were able to...
