Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
WISN
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. A bill Evers signed this year provided $42 million for the project and required the...
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
WISN
MMSD to begin putting fencing around Kinnickinnic River drainage canal
MILWAUKEE — Crews will install fencing around the Kinnickinnic River drainage canal where three people lost their lives this summer. A 10-year old boy was swept away by the fast-moving water in June trying to retrieve a ball. His father and a neighbor tried to save him but also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
WISN
Three people hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America
GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee Police have confirmed to WISN 12 News there was a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The park is located just south of Kenosha across the Illinois state line. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
WISN
Milwaukee County program makes fresh produce more accessible
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County initiative bringing locally grown, fresh produce to families for an affordable price. The Milwaukee Market Match program is a joint effort by the American Heart Association and UW-Madison Division of Extension Milwaukee County FoodWise Program. This initiative provides matching dollars to people who are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee's southside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
WISN
15-year-old accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — A 15-year-old Racine boy is accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy, who later died at a Milwaukee hospital, according to Racine police. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday near Case and De Koven Avenues. The victim was identified as Quentin Smith. On Saturday, police arrested...
WISN
Woman shot and killed near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd., police investigating
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner has responded to the shooting of an adult female. The woman was shot near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd. WISN12 News Chopper captured police tape surrounding an apartment complex. This is a developing story. More updates coming soon. Milwaukee Police are investigating...
WISN
Kenosha kid featured in Times Square
KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
WISN
More than 20 homes in Lindsay Heights Milwaukee receive free home repairs
MILWAUKEE — Revitalize Milwaukee is hosting its annual Block Build MKE Friday and Saturday. Constructions crews and volunteers are providing free home repairs at 23 qualifying homes in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. That's near North 15th and Lloyd streets. "We're doing everything from kitchen remodels, porches, bathrooms, plumbing, electrical. You name it, we do it," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee CEO.
WISN
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in her apartment
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on the city's northwest side near 76th Street and Brown Deer Road. Family identified that woman as 20-year-old Elexis Gridiron. Family members told WISN 12 that Gridiron recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend....
WISN
Wheeling and Healing 2022
MILWAUKEE — This year is the 25th anniversary of Wheeling & Healing for Cancer. The event is to support healing and hope for patients in the Cancer Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital. Ride, run, or walk wherever you are and raise money to fight cancer, and then join...
WISN
East side staple in urgent need of extra hands
MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
WISN
Morning Glory Art Fair draws artists, patrons to Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Artists and craftspeople from across the country packed the plaza in the Deer District this weekend for the 47th annualMorning Glory Art Fair. "Everything is so unique. It's not something you're ever gonna see in the store," Sunday attendee Carol West said. The annual fair featured everything...
WISN
Jewish Food Festival kicks off in Mequon
MEQUON, Wis. — The Jewish Food Festival is underway at Rotary Park in Mequon, Sunday and Monday. The festival highlights Jewish culture with traditional food, music and entertainment from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. "There's a lot of education aspects to learn more about Jewish heritage, Jewish life, Jewish...
WISN
Hard Hats with Heart 2022
MILWAUKEE — The American Heart Association spreads awareness about heart disease and risk factors within the construction industry. Tony Ramos had a massive heart attack in 2019. Today he speaks about the importance of balancing your work life and lifestyle to manage stress levels.
Comments / 0