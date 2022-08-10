ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
E! News

Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Dedicated to His Mom

Watch: Drake Drops SURPRISE Album & Video With Tristan Thompson. Drake wants everyone to see just how much he loves his mom. The "God's Plan" rapper just paid tribute to his mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, with some new ink, debuting a tattoo of her initials, SG, on Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 11 post, which includes a close-up of the new tattoo below his left eye, "Sandra Gale," and added a pink heart emoji.
E! News

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
E! News

Princess Diana on Display: The Most Haunting Moments of The Princess

Watch: Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen. What more is there to know about Princess Diana's strange life and impossibly tragic death?. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry—on one hand the People's Princess and on the other a thorn in the Crown's side from the moment she and Prince Charles said "I do," depending on whom you ask—will have been gone 25 years on Aug. 31. She's one of the most dissected public figures of all time, her relationship with the royal family, the press and the citizenry that alternately adored and excoriated her seemingly examined from every angle.
E! News

All the Details on Peacock’s New Series Everything I Know About Love

Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock. Prepare to fall for head over heels for Everything I Know About Love. Don't get it twisted, though—the upcoming Peacock series, a semi-fictionalized version of Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, is not the stuff of rom-coms. Instead, the central love story is actually the friendship between two 20-somethings, Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley).
