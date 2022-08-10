Read full article on original website
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance Months After Oscars Slap
Watch: Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front. The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Dedicated to His Mom
Watch: Drake Drops SURPRISE Album & Video With Tristan Thompson. Drake wants everyone to see just how much he loves his mom. The "God's Plan" rapper just paid tribute to his mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, with some new ink, debuting a tattoo of her initials, SG, on Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 11 post, which includes a close-up of the new tattoo below his left eye, "Sandra Gale," and added a pink heart emoji.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline
Watch: Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details. Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back. On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Pete Davidson Proves He's in Good Spirits After Kim Kardashian Split
Watch: Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Posts. Pete Davidson, you're doing amazing, sweetie. The Saturday Night Live alum was all smiles in photographs taken while arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Wizards!, which is currently filming in Cairns, Australia. In the Aug. 11 snaps, the...
Michelle Branch and Husband Patrick Carney Separating After 3 Years of Marriage
Michelle Branch says she's going through a difficult time in her personal life. The "Everywhere" singer took to Twitter on Aug. 10 to accuse her husband of three years, Patrick Carney, of cheating on her while she was "home with our 6 month old daughter," per her since-deleted tweet. As...
Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Breaking Down in Tears While Writing New Album Traumazine
Megan Thee Stallion went on an emotional rollercoaster while writing songs for her newest album, Traumazine. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, 27, shared that she broke down in tears while writing her album as she recalled all the traumatic experiences she's gone through over the last few years. "I was...
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Alyssa Scott on "Verge of Tears" Remembering Baby Zen’s Brain Surgery One Year Ago
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Alyssa Scott is remembering how different life looked one year ago. The model shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story on Aug. 12, as she continues to mourn the loss of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, who died from a brain tumor last year.
Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who...
Princess Diana on Display: The Most Haunting Moments of The Princess
Watch: Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen. What more is there to know about Princess Diana's strange life and impossibly tragic death?. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry—on one hand the People's Princess and on the other a thorn in the Crown's side from the moment she and Prince Charles said "I do," depending on whom you ask—will have been gone 25 years on Aug. 31. She's one of the most dissected public figures of all time, her relationship with the royal family, the press and the citizenry that alternately adored and excoriated her seemingly examined from every angle.
All the Details on Peacock’s New Series Everything I Know About Love
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock. Prepare to fall for head over heels for Everything I Know About Love. Don't get it twisted, though—the upcoming Peacock series, a semi-fictionalized version of Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, is not the stuff of rom-coms. Instead, the central love story is actually the friendship between two 20-somethings, Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley).
Mindy Kaling Shares the Sweet Way Deacon Phillippe Takes After Mom Reese Witherspoon
Watch: Mindy Kaling Praises Deacon Phillippe in Never Have I Ever. Mindy Kaling loves her bestie Reese Witherspoon's son almost as much as she loves her. Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, and the show's co-creator gushed all about his first on-screen role exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.
