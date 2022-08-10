Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Trooper cleared of any wrongdoing in McComb after body cam footage released
An incident involving a state trooper in McComb earlier this month has been investigated and multiple departments have cleared the trooper from any wrongdoing. This is bodycam footage from August 5th. Trooper Hayden Falvey made a traffic stop on Eugene Lewis after Lewis was allegedly speeding on Delaware Avenue. Lewis...
8/12 – The Chief’s “Hotter Temperatures” Friday Afternoon/Weekend Forecast
The upper high pressure over Colorado this morning will gradually build southeastward over the next few days, even as the trough to our northeast continues to dig toward the Atlantic Coast. While the frontal boundary to our north may never actually pass through the local area at the surface, there are certainly signs that drier air aloft will filter into the area over the next several days, albeit slowly.
8/12 – The Chief’s “Another Wet Day” Friday Morning Forecast
