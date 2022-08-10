ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

8/12 – The Chief’s “Hotter Temperatures” Friday Afternoon/Weekend Forecast

The upper high pressure over Colorado this morning will gradually build southeastward over the next few days, even as the trough to our northeast continues to dig toward the Atlantic Coast. While the frontal boundary to our north may never actually pass through the local area at the surface, there are certainly signs that drier air aloft will filter into the area over the next several days, albeit slowly.
COLORADO STATE
wxxv25.com

8/12 – The Chief’s “Another Wet Day” Friday Morning Forecast

The upper high pressure over Colorado this morning will gradually build southeastward over the next few days, even as the trough to our northeast continues to dig toward the Atlantic Coast. While the frontal boundary to our north may never actually pass through the local area at the surface, there are certainly signs that drier air aloft will filter into the area over the next several days, albeit slowly.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy