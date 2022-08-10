ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

WTVC

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Bradley County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Bradley County, TN
WDEF

Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Jury convicts Chatsworth man of molesting child in Whitfield County

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County has convicted a Chatsworth man of one count of child molestation, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. Four witnesses testified against 43-year-old Charles Baretta Hawk, including the victim, a member of her family, and a prior victim...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WBIR

Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
WDEF

Body Found on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

