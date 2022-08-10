Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating after woman was shot on Curtis Street Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on Curtis Street, Sunday afternoon. Officials say a 30-year-old woman was shot in the 27-hundred block of Curtis Street just after 1:30 p.m. CPD says the victim was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is suffering...
WTVC
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
WTVC
Deputy uses taser during fight at Finley Stadium, causing 'panic' says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
WTVC
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
No charges for Lenoir City homeowner in fatal shooting of man attempting to enter home
A grand jury will not charge a Lenoir City homeowner in the shooting death of a man who attempted to enter the home back in May, according to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
WTVC
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WTVC
School employee arrested in Georgia after shooting car in school parking lot
The GBI has arrested a primary school employee for discharging a firearm in the school parking lot. 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown, of Blairsville, GA, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting incident at Union County Primary School. Brown was a maintenance employee...
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTVC
Jury convicts Chatsworth man of molesting child in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County has convicted a Chatsworth man of one count of child molestation, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. Four witnesses testified against 43-year-old Charles Baretta Hawk, including the victim, a member of her family, and a prior victim...
WBIR
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office tells drug suspect who fled deputies 'We'll talk to you soon'
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia sheriff’s office has penned an open letter to the person investigators say fled a car crash leaving behind a large stash of drugs Tuesday night. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office posted the pointed and sarcastic message on their Facebook page on Wednesday...
WAFF
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
WDEF
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
WDEF
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
WTVCFOX
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
Families speak out after sentencing in 2019 deadly drag racing crash
Life hasn't been the same for Kristi Freels since losing her son, Joshua A. Freels, who was in a fatal car crash on Orchard Valley Drive at Dyllis Road in May 2019.
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute meth in TN, VA
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The 300-month sentence against William Roger Woodie, 33 of Calhoun, Georgia, came after a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 4.5 […]
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
