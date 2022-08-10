Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday.

Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

On Jan. 7, 2020, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of N. Summitlawn . WPD said they found a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns inside the home.

Wirtz was initially charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone and lisdexamfetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine as a part of a plea deal, and the other three charges were dropped.

