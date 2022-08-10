ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfenh_0hBDRsCt00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday.

Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state

On Jan. 7, 2020, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of N. Summitlawn . WPD said they found a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns inside the home.

Wirtz was initially charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone and lisdexamfetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine as a part of a plea deal, and the other three charges were dropped.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

waxy
4d ago

well I guess there was a reason why he acted the way he did on television trying to sell cars he was methed out lol

Reply
8
Dennis Gilliland
4d ago

and there is the problem stop please bargains and dropping charges should have gotten life do the crime do the time

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man fatally shot in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

DA: Officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita police officer who was involved in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Dec. 2020 is immune from prosecution, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news conference on Friday. The announcement stems from a shooting that happened on Dec. 30, 2020. Police said 37-year-old Jason Williams shot […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
NewsCow

Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home

A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Two charged in stolen identity case

NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
PONCA CITY, OK
KSN News

Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
WELLINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Oxycodone#Crime#Methamphetamine#Wpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
kfdi.com

Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town

Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison

A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Man Sentenced to Over 22 Years In Fatal 2020 Shooting

A Wichita man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in July, 2020. 20 year old Lamonte Lucas was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday to 267 months in prison for the shooting death of 40 year old Nick Blue. Lucas pleaded guilty to second degree murder in June.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy