ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southwest flight attendant breaks back during hard landing in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oo59a_0hBDRqRR00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a hard July 1 landing at California’s John Wayne Airport left her with a compound fracture in her back, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

According to CNN, Flight 2029 “landed with such force (the flight attendant) thought the plane had crashed,” the NTSB report stated.

No other injuries were reported, Fox Business reported, noting that the pilots of the Boeing 737-700 stated they were aiming for the normal touchdown zone on the short runway. John Wayne Airport’s runway is about 5,700 feet long, compared with Los Angeles International Airport’s 8,900- and 13,000-foot runways.

According to the NTSB, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Anne Heche: Los Angeles police end investigation into car crash

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it has ended its investigation into the car accident that took the life of actress Anne Heche. Heche, 53, died Friday from injuries she sustained when her vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, according to the Los Angeles Times. Officials said she is brain dead and on life support pending evaluation for organ donations, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

California plane crash-lands and ignites on freeway near Los Angeles

A single-engine Pipe PA-32 made a crash-landing on a California freeway Tuesday afternoon, but the occupants escaped unharmed, officials said. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, which is about a 45-minute drive east of Downtown Los Angeles. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
BBC

Firenado rages in California

Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
102.5 The Bone

Anne Heche's family says actress "is not expected to survive"

The family of Anne Heche, who remains in a coma following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, says the actress is not expected to live. "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the family wrote in a statement to KABC Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Hard Landing#Traffic Accident#Southwest Airlines#Cnn#Fox Business#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26. Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery. Delcid was expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegations.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
102.5 The Bone

Actress Anne Heche dies at 53 after car crash

Anne Heche died Friday after being taken off life support following a fiery crash last week in west Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was 53. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Heche’s son, Homer, wrote in statement obtained by the Times. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Boeing
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy