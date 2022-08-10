Read full article on original website
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show
PERRY, Ga. — Today at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, dogs of all sorts came to compete for the gold. Competitors and their owners made their way to the fairground for the Dog Agility Show, hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Furry athletes geared up to take off, and the show...
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
Perry Players hope to take you to Narnia in their production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
PERRY, Ga. — If you want to take a trip to a magical land this month, the Perry Players are putting on a production of a childhood favorite The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Beginning on August 25, the players will be taking you to the mystical land...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Big Daddy's Sweet Treat shop opening in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — How about some sweet news?. A new ice cream shop is opening this weekend in Milledgeville called Big Daddy's Sweet Treats. It's just down the road from Georgia College, and the shop hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from students and locals. "It's right...
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There are over 40,000 square feet of bargains to...
