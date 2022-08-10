ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

Comments / 1

Related
13WMAZ

Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
PERRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Educational Programs#Otis Redding Arts Center#The King Of Soul#Otis Redding Center#The Redding Foundation
CBS 46

Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy