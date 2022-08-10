Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
fox17.com
Body of drowning victim on Percy Priest Lake recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 25-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
fox17.com
Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover after Nashville bike accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates to recover from injuries sustained during a Nashville bike accident according to her management team. Grant was initially hospitalized following the July 27 accident which took place while she was biking with a friend in the city. Now, her management...
fox17.com
TSU freshman move-in day starts Monday, many students in limbo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Tennessee’s Building Commission approved lease agreements with five hotels and three-year agreement with another property in order to house Tennessee State University students that wanted to live in dorms, on campus. Move-in day for returning students is August 19 and three days later, August 22...
fox17.com
Firefighter injured, home destroyed in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at an East Montgomery County home. Flames were visible from the home on Superior Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Montgomery County Fire Service responded. Other units in the county assisted. A firefighter is reported to have been transported...
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
fox17.com
Third of teacher positions open in Rutherford County are for special education
Rutherford County schools says nine out of their 28 teacher openings are for special education. The former state assistant commissioner, Theresa Nicholls, explains this could impact up to 450 special needs students because teachers can have up to 50 students in their case load. Nicholls says it’s frustrating because these students have a need that's above and beyond the general curriculum.
fox17.com
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
fox17.com
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
