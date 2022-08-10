ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Body of drowning victim on Percy Priest Lake recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 25-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU freshman move-in day starts Monday, many students in limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Tennessee’s Building Commission approved lease agreements with five hotels and three-year agreement with another property in order to house Tennessee State University students that wanted to live in dorms, on campus. Move-in day for returning students is August 19 and three days later, August 22...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Firefighter injured, home destroyed in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at an East Montgomery County home. Flames were visible from the home on Superior Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Montgomery County Fire Service responded. Other units in the county assisted. A firefighter is reported to have been transported...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Third of teacher positions open in Rutherford County are for special education

Rutherford County schools says nine out of their 28 teacher openings are for special education. The former state assistant commissioner, Theresa Nicholls, explains this could impact up to 450 special needs students because teachers can have up to 50 students in their case load. Nicholls says it’s frustrating because these students have a need that's above and beyond the general curriculum.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

