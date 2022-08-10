The Leading Los Angeles Real Estate Development Firm is launching one of industry’s first NFT with real-world utility – The Colossal Club

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The Parking Spot Announces New Electric Shuttle Pilot Program
CHICAGO - August 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Today, The Parking Spot, the nation's largest near-airport parking company, unveiled its first 100% electric shuttle, which will help serve Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) travelers going to and from the airport. The new shuttle was developed in partnership with Global Transportation Solutions,...
Woonsocket Call
AHF LA Times Ad: ‘City Hall: Save the Clark Hotel’
In a new L. A. Times ad (Sunday, August 14), AHF urges City Hall to help save the 550-room Clark Hotel, which has been sitting empty for the last decade since billionaire and convicted felon Joseph Chetrit purchased it in 2012. Ad is the latest in AHF’s SOS campaign (Save...
Woonsocket Call
The Law Offices of Justin H. King, The Premier Personal Injury Firm in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
The Law Offices of Justin H. King, an elite personal injury firm in Rancho Cucamonga, provides reliable legal services to victims of injury cases resulting from negligence and carelessness of another party. The firm’s goal is to help injured victims in Rancho Cucamonga receive fair compensation no matter how complex the situation. In the latest update, The Law Offices of Justin H. King outlined the benefits of hiring the best personal injury lawyer in Rancho Cucamonga.
Woonsocket Call
Dragonfest Returns with Record Crowds
(NewMediaWire) - August 14, 2022 - Burbank, CA – It was a reunion unlike any other as Dragonfest, the “comic-con of the martial arts” last weekend, brought record crowds to its 16th annual convention. Held this year in Glendale, CA, Dragonfest is a gathering of martial arts fans, practitioners, icons, and champions. The event is part of a fundraiser for the Martial Arts History Museum to raise $5 million to relocate to a larger facility.
