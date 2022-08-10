Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA) In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Europe tour 3-game breakdown & Razorback recruiting for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report our Razorback basketball insider breaks down what he seen from Arkansas in their first three games on their European tour. Arkansas plays their last game tomorrow at noon as they face probably their toughest opponent, Bakken Bears. Layden Blocker workouts continue, but the Hogs are also scouting more talent for the future of Arkansas. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Musselman, Dunning Jr, & Black postgame pressers vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano
The Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back with a big defensive game versus Orange 1 Basket Bassano. Holding them to only 54 points after giving up 86 points to Team Catalan a game before. Nick Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points of his own, while Anthony Black threw down some thunderous dunks. Listen to the postgame pressers after the Hogs third win on their foreign tour. They play their last game on Monday against the Bakken Bears at noon central time.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas linebackers Chris Pooh Paul & Drew Sanders talk fall camp and the upcoming season
Arkansas linebackers Chris Pooh Paul & Drew Sanders talk fall camp and the upcoming season. Arkansas linebackers Chris Pooh Paul & Drew Sanders …. Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school …. Springdale Chamber Teacher Appreciation event kicks …. Washington County Veteran Service Office hosting …. Bikes to be raffled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Pittman, Pool Talk Defense Following Scrimmage
While there is some concern with four Arkansas scholarship defensive linemen presently not practicing, there are also some newcomers prompting optimism and also good signs from an oft-injured holdover. Former Mamuelle standout Nico Davillier has shined as a true freshman, Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton seems like a solid pick...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season
Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
bestofarkansassports.com
KJ Doing What He Does Best & More Takeaways from Arkansas’ 1st Fall Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — After seven regular practices, the Arkansas football team kicked things up a notch with its first scrimmage Saturday morning. With the season opener three weeks away, the Razorbacks got about 110 plays in on the practice field, head coach Sam Pittman said, with both good-on-good periods that pit the first-team offense and defense against each other (as well as the second and third units), and periods that featured the 1s against the 2s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman Prefers to Build Team With HS Recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2023 at Arkansas has 23 commitments with all being from the high school ranks. In the day and age of transfer portal some schools have signed as many as nearly 20 transfers. Sam Pittman talked about his philosophy on that Thursday when he met with the media.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour
COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
Arkansas beats Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 75-54
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano on Saturday from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led the way for Arkansas as the only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Anthony Black, Ricky Council...
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
nwahomepage.com
Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street
Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
nwahomepage.com
Fort Smith road closures as new college students arrive
Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Comments / 0