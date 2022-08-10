ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA) In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Europe tour 3-game breakdown & Razorback recruiting for the future

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report our Razorback basketball insider breaks down what he seen from Arkansas in their first three games on their European tour. Arkansas plays their last game tomorrow at noon as they face probably their toughest opponent, Bakken Bears. Layden Blocker workouts continue, but the Hogs are also scouting more talent for the future of Arkansas. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.
WATCH: Musselman, Dunning Jr, & Black postgame pressers vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano

The Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back with a big defensive game versus Orange 1 Basket Bassano. Holding them to only 54 points after giving up 86 points to Team Catalan a game before. Nick Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points of his own, while Anthony Black threw down some thunderous dunks. Listen to the postgame pressers after the Hogs third win on their foreign tour. They play their last game on Monday against the Bakken Bears at noon central time.
Pittman, Pool Talk Defense Following Scrimmage

While there is some concern with four Arkansas scholarship defensive linemen presently not practicing, there are also some newcomers prompting optimism and also good signs from an oft-injured holdover. Former Mamuelle standout Nico Davillier has shined as a true freshman, Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton seems like a solid pick...
Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season

Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
KJ Doing What He Does Best & More Takeaways from Arkansas’ 1st Fall Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — After seven regular practices, the Arkansas football team kicked things up a notch with its first scrimmage Saturday morning. With the season opener three weeks away, the Razorbacks got about 110 plays in on the practice field, head coach Sam Pittman said, with both good-on-good periods that pit the first-team offense and defense against each other (as well as the second and third units), and periods that featured the 1s against the 2s.
Sam Pittman Prefers to Build Team With HS Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2023 at Arkansas has 23 commitments with all being from the high school ranks. In the day and age of transfer portal some schools have signed as many as nearly 20 transfers. Sam Pittman talked about his philosophy on that Thursday when he met with the media.
Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour

COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
Arkansas beats Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 75-54

The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano on Saturday from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led the way for Arkansas as the only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Anthony Black, Ricky Council...
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street

Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

