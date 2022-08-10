ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
keysweekly.com

PAWS IN PARADISE: STAY COOL IN THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

The first summer that I walked Ozzy down the streets of Key West, he pulled me from one side of the street to another, gravitating to shady spots. I knew my dog was smart, but this really impressed me. He’s a shade hunter, I thought. What a brilliant dog.
KEY WEST, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
keysweekly.com

ARMED FELON WITH OUT-OF-STATE WARRANTS ARRESTED AFTER BIG PINE STANDOFF

A 35-year-old Big Pine Key man, who police say was armed and had warrants for his arrest in two other states, was taken into custody after a seven-hour standoff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 5. No injuries were reported in the incident. “I want to thank...
CBS Miami

Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."

