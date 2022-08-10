Read full article on original website
Elementary school shuts down Friday due to 'several' COVID cases
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge elementary school was shut down Friday, less than a week after its first day of classes, out of "an abundance of caution" due to several COVID cases on campus. Wedgewood Elementary was closed Friday and will continue with online learning for the day,...
OMV reinstatement nightmare follows woman for months; state expanding call center
BATON ROUGE - Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side this year, frustrated because they cannot get through to the Office of Motor Vehicles. Latrice Johnson is in quite a pickle. When she calls the OMV to get her license reinstated, no one answers the phone. Johnson says she has been calling the number for months and has not been able to get through. All the while, she's been driving with a suspended license.
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
BATON ROUGE - At the corner of North 25th Street and Florida Avenue, drivers may notice some colorful changes to a formerly run-down property. "People will say it's a ray of hope," said Tara Wicker, CEO of The W Consulting Group. Wicker, with a lot of help, was able to...
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
Baton Rouge police looking to crack down on street racing as parish enforces harsher penalties
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police said they will have extra cops on duty Friday night, looking out for street racing and dangerous car stunts that have frequently disrupted traffic in the capital area. Tire marks at the Siegen Village shopping center can still be seen a week after street...
Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaches
The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, August 21 for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings in person on LSU's campus, and are taught by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
Traffic Alert: Police respond to collision on Evangeline Street at E. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a collision occurred on Evangeline Street at East Brookstown Drive Wednesday (August 10) evening. As of 4:42 p.m., Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident and there may be traffic congestion in the area. Drivers should use caution or...
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
Baton Rouge elementary school on lockdown after reports of gunfire nearby
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school went on lockdown after gunfire was reported in a nearby neighborhood Friday afternoon. School officials said Villa Del Rey Elementary School was locked down out of caution until law enforcement could assess the situation. No injuries have been reported at this time. It's unclear...
Southern University re-instating indoor mask mandate ahead of fall semester
BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced they will be re-instating a mask mandate for all buildings on campus. The following statement was sent by Southern officials Sunday evening:. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate...
Companion Animal Alliance celebrates adoption success; entire room of kennels emptied
BATON ROUGE - Workers at Companion Animal Alliance celebrated a huge success Saturday after a push for adoption led to an entire room of pet kennels emptied. The shelter told WBRZ on Friday they were at a critical capacity and had to start euthanizing animals. “Right now unfortunately we’re in...
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
State Police: Woman, 24, killed after crashing into tractor in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH - A woman was killed Friday afternoon after crashing into a farm tractor on a highway in Jeanerette. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 85 near LA 673 in Iberia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis.
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on White Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire in a vacant house on White Oak Drive Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on White Oak Drive in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard. Crews responding to the blaze found the attic...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
