ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Elementary school shuts down Friday due to 'several' COVID cases

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge elementary school was shut down Friday, less than a week after its first day of classes, out of "an abundance of caution" due to several COVID cases on campus. Wedgewood Elementary was closed Friday and will continue with online learning for the day,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

OMV reinstatement nightmare follows woman for months; state expanding call center

BATON ROUGE - Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side this year, frustrated because they cannot get through to the Office of Motor Vehicles. Latrice Johnson is in quite a pickle. When she calls the OMV to get her license reinstated, no one answers the phone. Johnson says she has been calling the number for months and has not been able to get through. All the while, she's been driving with a suspended license.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaches

The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, August 21 for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings in person on LSU's campus, and are taught by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#Bumpy Ride#Sherwood Forest
wbrz.com

Southern University re-instating indoor mask mandate ahead of fall semester

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced they will be re-instating a mask mandate for all buildings on campus. The following statement was sent by Southern officials Sunday evening:. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps

BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies

** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on White Oak Drive

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire in a vacant house on White Oak Drive Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on White Oak Drive in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard. Crews responding to the blaze found the attic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy