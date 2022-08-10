Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
School districts adopt annual budgets, prepare to meet student goals
District officials face budget worries amid eroding enrollment and fluctuating attendance numbers. In mid-June, school districts across the state approved their school budgets and set goals to achieve student success through their Local Control and Accountability Plans for the 2022-23 school year. However, school officials across the state, some more...
signalscv.com
Saugus district drops possible bond measure after survey results show lack of support
After a voter survey was completed earlier this summer, the Saugus Union School District decided not to pursue a potential bond measure after results indicated voter support below the required 55% threshold for passage. During a regular meeting in mid-June, governing board members received a presentation from FM3 Research regarding...
signalscv.com
Painting with a purpose raises money to fight cancer
Painting with a purpose was more than just people painting pictures of their pets for fun. For many at the fundraiser for The American Cancer Society — held at Painting with a Twist in Valencia on Saturday — they were personally affected by cancer and wanted to give back to the community.
signalscv.com
Hart board member Bob Jensen running for reelection
Thirteen-year member and three-time board president Bob Jensen has officially announced his candidacy for reelection to the William S. Hart Union High School District board, Trustee Are No. 2. “COVID and the mandatory shutdown of in-person learning was tough on our students and their parents and teachers. We have excellent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
signalscv.com
Car fire escalates to brush fire in Agua Dulce
A car fire escalated into a brush fire on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road on-ramp on Highway 14, according to first responder radio traffic. Radio traffic also indicated that the fire had spread up to a 20-foot by 20-foot spot and that a second fire had also started a mile north of the original location.
signalscv.com
#SamFire held to 150 acres, no structures damaged
The #SamFire that broke out in Gorman on Wednesday was held to 150 acres, according to officials from the L.A. County Fire Department. Although crews remained on the scene throughout the evening and into Thursday in order to extinguish any hot sports, no damage or reports of injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
signalscv.com
Picture-Perfect Sunset Locations the Golden State
What is it about sunsets? Why does a perfect sunset, when the sun hovers just at the horizon, make us stop and appreciate the colors of the sky, appreciate the beauty of that life-giving golden orb and savor that fleeting moment before the world is plunged into darkness?. Photographers and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of drunkenly fighting with deputies
A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly fought with deputies while drunk, resulting in at least one member of law enforcement receiving injuries. The arrest stems from a report received by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of an “unconscious person” at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.
signalscv.com
Multiple teens arrested on suspected vandalism, trespassing
Multiple teens were arrested this week in connection to thousands of dollars in vandalism at a city maintenance yard, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, detectives investigating multiple reports of incidents that occurred over the month of July involving numerous teens.
Comments / 0