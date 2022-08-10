Read full article on original website
Mississippi Heroes and Home Depot team up to give caregiver new wheelchair ramp
Organizations got together and collaborated on a very special project for a caregiver in Biloxi. Mississippi Heroes is known for recognizing and showing appreciation for caregivers, but thanks to Home Depot, they were able to give a little extra to a Biloxi woman who is caring for her mom. Striving...
The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion
The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
Suspects in Pass Christian armed robbery in custody
Suspects in an early morning armed robbery in Pass Christian are now in custody. According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Pass Christian Police were asking for help to identify the truck and the suspects inside. The report said about 5 a.m., a passenger got out of the truck the suspects...
Hudson Hartman picked to appear on Broadway billboard
Pass Christian resident Hudson Hartman has once again been selected to appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. Hudson will be part of the one-hour video of about 500 videos, which includes children, teens, and adults with...
Gulfport natives takes reins of Mississippi Valley baseball program
Gulfport native son Milton Barney Jr. is moving up to the college ranks as a head coach. Mississippi Valley State University announced Thursday that Barney will become the seventh head coach in the program’s 66-year history. “What we are going to do here is change the program, the culture,”...
Sea Wolves Meet and Greet Saturday
It won’t be long now before the Sea Wolves are back on the ice!. If you can’t wait until then, the Sea Wolves are hosting a meet and greet to let fans get to know Coach Phil Esposito. The meet and greet is Saturday at 1 p.m. at...
