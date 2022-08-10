ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion

The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspects in Pass Christian armed robbery in custody

Suspects in an early morning armed robbery in Pass Christian are now in custody. According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Pass Christian Police were asking for help to identify the truck and the suspects inside. The report said about 5 a.m., a passenger got out of the truck the suspects...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Hudson Hartman picked to appear on Broadway billboard

Pass Christian resident Hudson Hartman has once again been selected to appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. Hudson will be part of the one-hour video of about 500 videos, which includes children, teens, and adults with...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moss Point, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moss Point, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport natives takes reins of Mississippi Valley baseball program

Gulfport native son Milton Barney Jr. is moving up to the college ranks as a head coach. Mississippi Valley State University announced Thursday that Barney will become the seventh head coach in the program’s 66-year history. “What we are going to do here is change the program, the culture,”...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Sea Wolves Meet and Greet Saturday

It won’t be long now before the Sea Wolves are back on the ice!. If you can’t wait until then, the Sea Wolves are hosting a meet and greet to let fans get to know Coach Phil Esposito. The meet and greet is Saturday at 1 p.m. at...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy