EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at 8:15 PM Sunday, they received a 911 call at 50 Ridge Road for a fire in the basement. Initial crews were met by the tenants who stated there was an explosion in the basement and then the smoke detectors started going off. They were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of the first crew. Once entry was made a well involved fire was found in the basement and quickly extinguished. Extensive overhaul was completed and all crews were cleared in 2 hours. Harwich and Wellfleet crews assisted at the scene and Dennis and Yarmouth covered the Eastham station. The cause appears electrical in nature. The tenants were able to relocate to temporary housing.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO