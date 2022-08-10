Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
KBTX.com
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 might be the year that Kyle Hardee and the Centerville Tigers punch their ticket to the 2A Division 1 State Championship game. The Tigers have made deep runs in the playoffs over the year. In 2014 and 2016 they advanced to the state semifinals, but have been denied playing in the last game of the season.
KBTX.com
Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym. After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting. “Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Aggie softball adds Arizona’s Allie Enright
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Allie Enright to the team’s roster Friday. Enright joins the Aggies after spending her freshman campaign in the Pac-12 at Arizona. “Allie comes to us with a high defensive IQ and will add depth...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars may have finished with a 4-7 record, but having played 11 games meant they made it to the playoffs. They will look to not only build on that, but will do so as Derek Thomas returns to his alma mater to be the new head coach.
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Power outages affecting over 600 Bryan residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are currently working to restore power to 672 homes in the Bryan area. According to BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. BTU says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Freshman Evan Stewart ready to contribute right away
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A common theme among the Texas A&M football team has been the competition so far after nine fall camp practices. There’s a lot of young talent that’s challenging the veterans for starting spots. True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Hearne ISD Superintendent talks excitement of new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday will be the first day of school for students in Hearne ISD. “We’re excited about getting the kids back into school,” said Superintendent Adrain Johnson. Johnson was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday and talked about their preparations this week, which included a...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
Comments / 0