Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
wabi.tv
Belfast police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday night. According to Belfast Police, 30-year old Tristan Fontenelle of Searsmont was riding her bike, heading west on Route 3 in the east-bound shoulder, when she was struck by a vehicle heading east.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run
BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine (WMTW) - A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
wabi.tv
Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Liberty man
LIBERTY, Maine (WMTW) - A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person. Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty. Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl,...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Liberty , stolen items found
LIBERTY- An attempt to locate a wanted person in Waldo County ended with 3 people being arrested. On August 4 State Police went to School Ridge Road in Liberty. They found Cole Libby,27, at his home and arrested him on warrants from 3 different counties. Troopers say Libby was also...
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns. Showers clear out this morning and high pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
wabi.tv
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run
(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme. According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia...
wabi.tv
Carrier’s Mainely Lobster back open after driver crashed into building
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carrier’s Mainely Lobster is back up and running just 24 hours after a car drove into it causing extensive damage. “Inch and a half of water on the floor. There was 15 gallons of fryer oil on the floor. The fryers were upside down. Cookstove was upside down. There was broken everything everywhere,” owner Bj Carrier said.
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
mdislander.com
There’s a new barber in town
BAR HARBOR — As 2021 Mount Desert Island High School graduate Grady Webster approached the end of his high school career at the height of the pandemic, he decided to change gears. Instead of going to college, Webster took a year off to learn the art of a barber shop haircut.
wabi.tv
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday. This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals. “You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.
Comments / 1