qcitymetro.com
Ahead of new school year, CMS officials answer pressing questions
As Charlotte-Mecklenburg draws closer to the start of a new school year, CMS is faced with a teacher shortage and issues that impact student performance and safety, all at a time when the district is without a permanent superintendent. In April, the school board fired former superintendent Ernest Winston and...
CMS names new West Charlotte High School principal after turmoil in athletics
Two days after announcing a batch of new principals at a school board meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an after-hours email saying West Charlotte High also has a new leader. Northridge Middle School principal Orlando Robinson has been named principal of the historically Black high school that played a prominent role...
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
Volunteers answer call to stand watch at schools to keep students, staff safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — As students head back to the classroom in Lancaster County, the district is making good on its promise to enhance security, especially at elementary schools. Students will notice a special team of volunteers this school year keeping watch over their schools. Steven Pyler answered the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!
CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
cn2.com
Rock Hill School District Names “Teacher of the Year” at Annual Pep Rally
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are just days away from the start of the school year for many districts in the Tri-County. On this Friday, Rock Hill Schools took a moment to celebrate the teachers, faculty and staff in the District. Hundreds of teachers, faculty and staff...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
New Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont, saying in […]
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant
CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Nonprofit calls on community for help getting food to people in need
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit helping with local food shortages is asking the community to return the support. Loaves & Fishes delivers meals to folks struggling to put food on the table with its ‘Friendship Trays’ program. But the volunteer-driven initiative is now struggling to keep a steady rotation of people willing to give their time, their money and their gas.
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Watch out for scammers pretending to be from your utility this summer
CONCORD, N.C. — Scammers know it’s the height of summer, and no electricity means no air conditioning. Action 9 is warning people to watch out for scammers pretending to be with your utility company and threatening to shut off your power immediately if you don’t pay. Katherine...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
