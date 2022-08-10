ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead of new school year, CMS officials answer pressing questions

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg draws closer to the start of a new school year, CMS is faced with a teacher shortage and issues that impact student performance and safety, all at a time when the district is without a permanent superintendent. In April, the school board fired former superintendent Ernest Winston and...
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.
whqr.org

Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early

Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
WNCT

NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont, saying in […]
WSOC Charlotte

Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WSOC Charlotte

Nonprofit calls on community for help getting food to people in need

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit helping with local food shortages is asking the community to return the support. Loaves & Fishes delivers meals to folks struggling to put food on the table with its ‘Friendship Trays’ program. But the volunteer-driven initiative is now struggling to keep a steady rotation of people willing to give their time, their money and their gas.
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...

