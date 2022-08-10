ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Start European Trip With Big Win Over Valencia

By allHOGS Staff
 5 days ago

Nick Smith scores 21 points to get opening trip to Europe off to fast start.

VALENCIA, Spain — Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion on Tuesday.

It was the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Span and Italy.

Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Hogs cooled off a little in the second quarter but win 24-13.

Valencia nearly matched the Razorbacks on the boards and made 4-of-5 from the line compared to zero free throw attempts by Arkansas, prompting a technical foul by coach Eric Musselman.

Nick Smith on Hogs' Win Over Valenccia (TV-G; 5:06)

Unofficially, five Razorbacks scored in double figures, including a game-high 21 by Nick Smith. Trevon Brazile, who was 5-of-5 from the field, and Kamani Johnson, who had five offensive rebounds, each scored 12 points.

Ricky Council added 11 points and Barry Dunning had 10. Johnson led the way with nine total rebounds and Council contributed eight.

Smith also had six assists and five rebounds while Anthony Black dished out a team-best seven assists with five rebounds. Jordan Walsh had a well-rounded line with nine points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Arkansas will travel to Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday morning and play Barcelona Todo-Estrella on Thursday.

Hogs’ Trevon Brazile After Win in Spain (TV-G; 5:18)

247Sports

Arkansas beats Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 75-54

The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano on Saturday from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led the way for Arkansas as the only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Anthony Black, Ricky Council...
247Sports

Barry Dunning earning trust, carving role for Hoop Hogs

Arkansas defeated Catalan Elite, 99-86, in a scrappy contest on Thursday in Barcelona. It was the second straight win for the Razorback on their foreign tour and the second time freshman wing Barry Dunning quietly went about his business and had a major impact on the team's success. Dunning (6-6,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
Scorebook Live

New Maumelle coach bringing winning ways

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Maumelle Hornets from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern | Photo by Jimmy Jones  MAUMELLE HORNETSHEAD COACHBrian Maupin, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: ...
Scorebook Live

New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern   PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
