California governor announces aggressive $8 billion plan to boost water supply
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced an aggressive new plan to tackle the state's water shortage. The $8 billion strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, aims to reinforce California's dwindling water supply. As the burdens of global warming and historic drought conditions show no sign of slowing down, Newsom...
Southwest states facing tough choices about water as Colorado River diminishes
The drought-stricken Colorado River is in critical condition. Last summer, the federal government declared the first ever shortage on the river, triggering cuts to water supplies in the Southwest. Since then, things have only gotten worse. The Colorado is the lifeblood of the region. It waters some of the country's fastest growing cities, nourishes some of our most fertile fields, and powers 1.4 trillion dollars in annual economic activity. The river runs more than 1,400 miles, from headwaters in the Rockies to its delta in northern Mexico where it ends in a trickle. Seven states and 30 Native American tribes lie in the Colorado River Basin. As we first reported in October, the river has been running dry due to the historically severe drought.
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green wins Democratic primary for governor
For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary Saturday. Green, the state's current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali'I Kahele, who decided to seek the governor's office instead of a second term in the U.S. House.
Boil water advisory still in effect for thousands of Michigan residents
A boil water advisory remains in effect for about 133,000 Michigan residents following a large water main break Saturday.
Not enough water to go around: Colorado River Basin, ravaged by drought, plans for a drier future
Seven states and 30 Native American tribes lying in the Colorado River Basin prepare to make hard choices as water levels plummet. Bill Whitaker reports.
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
FBI's Trump search fuels online threats, questions about seized documents
CBS News correspondents Robert Costa, Jeff Pegues and Scott MacFarlane discuss the latest reporting on the Justice Department's investigation into documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents following water main break
About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Quick-thinking dad springs into action to save dog being chased by a bear in Florida
An active duty U.S. Army Special Forces family scared a bear that was chasing their miniature golden doodle in Florida.
Chocobar Cortés celebrates Puerto Rican and Dominican cultures
A chocolate brand founded in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is now served at a bar in New York City. Lilia Luciano has more.
Gardena-based King's Hawaiian recalls pretzel products due to potential contamination
King's Hawaiian baking company in Gardena is voluntarily recalling a number of its pretzel products following the recall of an ingredient by one of its suppliers. The company announced out of an abundance of caution, it is recalling Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products. Anyone in...
Transcript: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on "Face the Nation," Aug. 14, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania that aired Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. He's a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor and joins us from Philadelphia. Congressman, good morning to you. I wonder as a former agent, you've seen the warrant now, as we all have. What does it indicate to you about a potential crime that was committed?
Transcript: Rep. Michael McCaul on "Face the Nation," Aug. 14, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas that aired Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Saturday, the Biden administration released an updated assessment on al Qaeda in Afghanistan, citing intelligence community reports that the terror group is no longer assessed to be a threat in the country. Tomorrow marks one year since the chaotic collapse of the Afghan government as U.S. troops prepared to leave. While the administration's full report on the much-criticized withdrawal is still a work in progress, the top Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul's report is complete. He's here with us, good morning to you Congressman.
Juvenile charged in murder of mother and her 2 young sons in New Hampshire
A juvenile has been arrested and charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home in Northfield on August 3, CBS Boston reported. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.
Full interview: Rep. Adam Schiff on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”
Watch the full interview with U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California which aired on Aug. 14, 2022, on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.”
Transcript: Rep. Adam Schiff on "Face the Nation," Aug. 14, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California that aired Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to go now to California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff. He's the chairman of the Intelligence Committee and his book "Midnight in Washington" is now out in paperback. Good morning to you, Chairman Schiff.
Harmony Montgomery was murdered in 2019, investigators say
The Harmony Montgomery case is now officially a homicide investigation, New Hampshire authorities announced Thursday. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Wisconsin man charged with 1992 killings of woman and boyfriend in apparent revenge for 1977 snowmobile accident
A Wisconsin man was charged Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend in 1992 in apparent revenge for a fatal snowmobile accident that happened when the suspect was 7 years old, prosecutor said. Tony Haase, 52, of Weyauwega, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the...
Fans return to Mayberry, a town that never was
Andy Griffith was born and raised in Mount Airy, North Carolina, a community that was the inspiration for Mayberry in the classic comedy "The Andy Griffith Show" and its spinoff, "Mayberry, R.F.D." Now, Mount Airy has reinvented itself as a destination for fans who come by the hundreds of thousands each year. Senior contributing correspondent Ted Koppel visits Mount Airy to find out what attracts so many nostalgic for a show created more than 50 years ago. (This story was originally broadcast September 19, 2021.)
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
