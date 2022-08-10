Read full article on original website
WWMT
Confident Kids event gets foster kids confidently ready for the upcoming school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan hosted a back-to-school event to get foster kids ready for the upcoming school year with confidence. The free event, called Confident Kids, was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. K-12 education and inflation: Record K-12 education investment weakened by...
WWMT
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
