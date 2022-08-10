Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side
Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning
At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located at 2601 Morse St. When...
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At A Rollover Accident Scene…
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County. It happened this morning near Poplar Grove and Squaw Prairie. Multiple injuries were being reported. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles has rolled over, and is on its rooftop in the middle of the road. No...
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side
It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man has died from a gunshot wound after a weapons violation was reported Friday night. According to officials, when they arrived at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rockford Scanner™: Major Scene on the East Side (Update from Cherry Valley PD)
Police were on scene on a well being check with a subject that was reported to be armed. There is significant police activity in the area of US Highway 20 and Mill Road. Please avoid the area. Major Scene on the East Side. It happened around 8:40 am near Harrison...
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries On The West Side, 1 Victim Laying in The Roadway
It happened around 3:30 pm near Island and West. Reports of an accident near this location. One victim was reporting head injuries. And another victim was laying in the roadway. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened around 7:15 pm in the 300 block of W McNair rd. Reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
Cold Case: Carl Gordon
Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased.
