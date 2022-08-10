ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side

Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning

At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side

It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man has died from a gunshot wound after a weapons violation was reported Friday night. According to officials, when they arrived at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Cold Case: Carl Gordon

Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

