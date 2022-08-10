ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Virginia Tourism Corporation wins award for 'WanderLove' campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award. This award is from the "WanderLove" campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia's tourism industry. It generated an immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely said Youngkin.
