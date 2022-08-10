Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
AG Miyares visits Southside, discusses elder safety, law enforcement concerns
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares met with folks on the Southside as he traveled around Southern Virginia on Friday. To kick off the morning, the AG met with the Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD group in Henry County. The goal of this is to keep seniors aware of...
WSET
The Virginia Tourism Corporation wins award for 'WanderLove' campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award. This award is from the "WanderLove" campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia's tourism industry. It generated an immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely said Youngkin.
WSET
Youngkin recognizes August as 'Hidden Heroes Month,' honors military, veteran caregivers
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has officially recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts.
Comments / 0