WPFO
Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for role in January 6 insurrection
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man formerly from Maine has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Glen Mitchell Simon is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. Simon was reportedly from Minot but has...
WPFO
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
WPFO
'I don't want to give them any more money:' Customers upset at proposed CMP rate hike
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- CMP's plan to raise rates is coming under fire from some customers and Governor Janet Mills. "The Powering Maine Plan proposes a rate plan that's less than half the cost of inflation right now," CMP Communications Manager Catherine Hartnett said. Central Maine Power is proposing a $5...
