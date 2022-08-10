Read full article on original website
Opinion: Idaho Launch is a once in a lifetime deal
Carrie: Did you know Idahoans can get up to $7,500 to pay for training programs which can get you a family living wage job?
Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon record
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
Four Corners Fire burning west of Cascade Reservoir
CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out August 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
Severe thunderstorm watch for southwestern, central Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Idaho. The watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Payette, Washing, Adams, Boise, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls counties. The watch means there's potential for quick-moving...
