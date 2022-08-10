Read full article on original website
$1.5 million grant will help improve rural health care for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is one of 37 states receiving money from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural health care organizations expand critical services. The investments include over $1.5 million for five South Carolina projects located throughout the state for people living in...
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
Florida woman's dog lost in SC crash found weeks later
RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named "Goofuss" ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good...
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
Undercover FBI informants testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Undercover FBI informants who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony on Friday. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen by pretending to...
I-95 S impacted following crash near St. Pauls
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — All lanes of I-95 South are closed near Exit 33 (US 301) in Robeson County, due to a vehicle crash. The road is expected to reopen by 9:00 PM according to NCDOT. Motorists must use Exit 33 and then cross over US-301 to re-access...
The dog ate my lottery ticket? Turns out true for a couple from Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (WPDE) — We've all heard the excuse the dog ate my homework but what about the dog ate my lottery ticket?. That's what officials at the Oregon lottery heard this week when they received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. The...
Several sentenced in connection to largest drug conspiracy investigation in SC history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that 12 defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to additional jail time. The cases are part of the "Prison Empire" and "Graceland" conspiracies, which were...
26 sea turtle nests have made Grand Strand beaches their home this season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials say that 26 sea turtle nests have made our beaches home since May 30. According to park rangers at Myrtle Beach State Park, that brings the grand total to 3,179 eggs. Park Ranger Ann Wilson helped manage and educate a crowd that got...
