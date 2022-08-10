ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

$1.5 million grant will help improve rural health care for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is one of 37 states receiving money from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural health care organizations expand critical services. The investments include over $1.5 million for five South Carolina projects located throughout the state for people living in...
Florida woman's dog lost in SC crash found weeks later

RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named "Goofuss" ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good...
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
Undercover FBI informants testify in Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Undercover FBI informants who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a first-hand account of the group's activities during testimony on Friday. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen by pretending to...
I-95 S impacted following crash near St. Pauls

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — All lanes of I-95 South are closed near Exit 33 (US 301) in Robeson County, due to a vehicle crash. The road is expected to reopen by 9:00 PM according to NCDOT. Motorists must use Exit 33 and then cross over US-301 to re-access...
