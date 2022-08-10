ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NBCMontana

Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair underway Friday, Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's 4th annual Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair hopes to get much needed postions filled across the state. Montana has more than 1,100 hundred job listings for teachers open. The job fair is free to attend and takes place Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NBCMontana

FWP to host Coffee with a Commissioner

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host Coffee with a Commissioner in Kalispell on Aug. 19. People can enjoy a cup of coffee with Commissioner Patrick Tabor and ask questions about Region 1 in a casual setting. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m....
NBCMontana

Expert says change to Stillwater River patterns doesn't affect ecosystem

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Flooding devastated parts of the Treasure State back in June, affecting communities in southwest Montana. The Stillwater River saw big changes with portions of its river pattern altered. But what does that mean for the ecosystem?. “In terms of impacts to the amphibians and fish in...
NBCMontana

Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
NBCMontana

FWP places temporary closure on Selway Creek near Jackson

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will start another phase of a restoration project for native westslope cutthroat trout on Selway Creek, nearly 25 miles south of Jackson. This restoration project phase will remove non-native brown, brook and hybrid rainbow cutthroat trout...
NBCMontana

Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
NBCMontana

Glacier National Park sees decrease in visitation

KALISPELL, MONT. — In recent years Glacier National park has seen a growth in visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks visitation numbers were down the fourth time in six months in the month of June. June left the parks numbers down 8.74% from last year showing a...
NBCMontana

Afternoon storms, above normal temperatures continue

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across western Montana. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Regardless of the rain, lightning could spark new fires. Gusty outflow winds from these storms could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. Thunderstorms will...
NBCMontana

Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek

Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
NBCMontana

Strong to severe thunderstorms expected today

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 9PM for portions of western Montana. Any thunderstorms that form will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours & hail. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across western Montana. A few will become strong to severe. The main impacts will...
