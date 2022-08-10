ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Begins Today, Continues Through Saturday

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week begins today with big savings for residents in need of school supplies, a new wardrobe for school and any other necessities,. "Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end and kids will soon return to classrooms," Comptroller Peter Franchot said. "I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of reduced prices and support local retailers throughout our great state."
Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
Man wins Maryland lottery twice in about a month

ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Millsboro, Delaware man has defied the odds, not once, but twice! Duane Ketterman is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month. The Maryland Lottery said Ketterman’s latest winning ticket was over $30,000. He also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.
