MARYLAND (WBFF) — Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week begins today with big savings for residents in need of school supplies, a new wardrobe for school and any other necessities,. "Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end and kids will soon return to classrooms," Comptroller Peter Franchot said. "I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of reduced prices and support local retailers throughout our great state."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO