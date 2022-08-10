Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season
Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
KARK
Pittman, Pool Talk Defense Following Scrimmage
While there is some concern with four Arkansas scholarship defensive linemen presently not practicing, there are also some newcomers prompting optimism and also good signs from an oft-injured holdover. Former Mamuelle standout Nico Davillier has shined as a true freshman, Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton seems like a solid pick...
bestofarkansassports.com
KJ Doing What He Does Best & More Takeaways from Arkansas’ 1st Fall Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — After seven regular practices, the Arkansas football team kicked things up a notch with its first scrimmage Saturday morning. With the season opener three weeks away, the Razorbacks got about 110 plays in on the practice field, head coach Sam Pittman said, with both good-on-good periods that pit the first-team offense and defense against each other (as well as the second and third units), and periods that featured the 1s against the 2s.
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour
COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
KARK
Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
RELATED PEOPLE
Razorbacks wrap first day in full pads
Arkansas' Sam Pittman has never been the kind of coach who says his team had a bad or good practice as a way to manipulate his players. Some coaches like to manufacture ways to motivate players or try to tear them down on purpose so they can build them back up. Pittman just calls it like he sees it, which is how he approaches most things...
Arkansas beats Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 75-54
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano on Saturday from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led the way for Arkansas as the only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Anthony Black, Ricky Council...
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
KARK
Scherer Likes Group of Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, but Michael Scherer is still impressed with the linebacker room including Bumper Pool and Alabama transfer Drew Sanders. Pool bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft to return for his senior season with the Hogs while Sanders chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
nwahomepage.com
Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street
Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
multihousingnews.com
Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community
RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
Missing woman, facing murder charge
Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out, according to police.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
I-49 accident impacts morning rush hour
An Interstate 49 accident involving multiple vehicles is impacting the morning rush hour on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Comments / 0