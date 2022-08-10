ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FanSided

Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season

Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Pittman, Pool Talk Defense Following Scrimmage

While there is some concern with four Arkansas scholarship defensive linemen presently not practicing, there are also some newcomers prompting optimism and also good signs from an oft-injured holdover. Former Mamuelle standout Nico Davillier has shined as a true freshman, Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton seems like a solid pick...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

KJ Doing What He Does Best & More Takeaways from Arkansas’ 1st Fall Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — After seven regular practices, the Arkansas football team kicked things up a notch with its first scrimmage Saturday morning. With the season opener three weeks away, the Razorbacks got about 110 plays in on the practice field, head coach Sam Pittman said, with both good-on-good periods that pit the first-team offense and defense against each other (as well as the second and third units), and periods that featured the 1s against the 2s.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Cruises in Game 3 of Foreign Tour

COMO, Italy – Arkansas held Orange1 Bassano to nine third-quarter points and cruised to a 75-54 decision Thursday night. It marked game three of the foreign tour and the first of two in Como before returning to Fayetteville Tuesday. The final game of the tour is set for Monday (Aug. 15) versus the Bakken Bears, a top-tier professional team from Denmark.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Razorbacks wrap first day in full pads

Arkansas' Sam Pittman has never been the kind of coach who says his team had a bad or good practice as a way to manipulate his players. Some coaches like to manufacture ways to motivate players or try to tear them down on purpose so they can build them back up. Pittman just calls it like he sees it, which is how he approaches most things...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas beats Orange 1 Basket Bassano, 75-54

The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour with a 75-54 victory over Orange 1 Basket Bassano on Saturday from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy. Nick Smith led the way for Arkansas as the only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Anthony Black, Ricky Council...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Scherer Likes Group of Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, but Michael Scherer is still impressed with the linebacker room including Bumper Pool and Alabama transfer Drew Sanders. Pool bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft to return for his senior season with the Hogs while Sanders chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street

Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
multihousingnews.com

Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community

RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

