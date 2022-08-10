Read full article on original website
Parent support group helping Columbus families as potential teachers' strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With school just days away, communities are doing what they can to support each other this year while the clock is ticking on the potential teachers' strike with Columbus City Schools. Parents who spoke with 10TV say they stand by the teachers but are concerned about...
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared tomorrow, Aug. 9, as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio tomorrow. Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website.
A Westerville family is the first to make taekwondo a flex credit in their school district
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Westerville teen is leading the way when it comes to getting the required gym credits to graduate. Martial arts takes disciple, determination, and patience. All characteristics Sierra Taylor had to tap into when she first learned her application for taekwondo to count as her physical education credit was denied.
Columbus parents concerned as teachers prepare for potential strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Education Association has put the Columbus school board on notice. If no agreement is reached, teachers will strike at midnight on Aug. 22. The notice, the first of its kind according to the State Employment Relations Board, is another signal that teachers are willing to walk.
Columbus Zoo's Kazi the African lion passes away
POWELL, Ohio — A beloved African lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium passed away earlier this week. Kazi, who was nearly 16 years old, died on Tuesday. The zoo said on social media Friday that she lived a long life as the average life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years.
Canal Winchester community hold school supply drive in honor of students killed in December shooting
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Canal Winchester community came together today to collect school supplies for families in need. It's an effort to honor the two siblings who lost their lives to gun violence last year. The community remembers 9-year-old Demetrius Wall’Neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal who were fatally...
Advocacy group sues Ohio panel overseeing state opioid money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A drug policy reform group has sued the state panel that will decide how Ohio distributes more than half of the money it will receive from a nationwide settlement regarding the opioid addiction crisis. Harm Reduction Ohio filed two lawsuits Monday against the OneOhio Recovery Foundation...
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Westerville City Schools: We are 'covered for tomorrow' with bus drivers
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville City Schools Transportation Manager Randy Snyder said his district has the best drivers in the world. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use a few more. The new school year starts Thursday. “We are covered for tomorrow, and our drivers and the entire...
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
WR Kamryn Babb becomes third Buckeye to receive Block O jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb is now the third Ohio State Buckeye in the football program's history to receive the Block O jersey. Ohio State awards the jersey to a player each year who demonstrates toughness, accountability and the highest of character. The tradition started in...
Columbus teachers' union files notice of intent to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union has filed a notice of intent to strike after failing to reach an agreement at their last meeting with the school board. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) filed the notice with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday, indicating a strike could occur beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 22 if a contract agreement is not reached with the Columbus Board of Education.
Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Columbus man identified as suspect killed after attempted breach of FBI Cincinnati office
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms and “be ready for combat” in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
