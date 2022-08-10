ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared tomorrow, Aug. 9, as honorary Dolly Parton Day in preparation for Parton’s visit to Ohio tomorrow. Parton, a famous country singer, songwriter and actress, will make a stop in Columbus to help promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that mails a free book each month to children ages newborn to five. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the free program and can sign up on the website.
Columbus Zoo's Kazi the African lion passes away

POWELL, Ohio — A beloved African lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium passed away earlier this week. Kazi, who was nearly 16 years old, died on Tuesday. The zoo said on social media Friday that she lived a long life as the average life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years.
Advocacy group sues Ohio panel overseeing state opioid money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A drug policy reform group has sued the state panel that will decide how Ohio distributes more than half of the money it will receive from a nationwide settlement regarding the opioid addiction crisis. Harm Reduction Ohio filed two lawsuits Monday against the OneOhio Recovery Foundation...
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Westerville City Schools: We are 'covered for tomorrow' with bus drivers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville City Schools Transportation Manager Randy Snyder said his district has the best drivers in the world. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use a few more. The new school year starts Thursday. “We are covered for tomorrow, and our drivers and the entire...
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Columbus non-profit aims to help juvenile car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In July, Columbus police arrested an 11-year-old for stealing a Kia. Just seven days later, police arrested that same 11-year-old for stealing a Hyundai from a hotel parking lot. This is one of the reasons a new non-profit, Columbus Dream, is hoping to reach out to...
2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
WR Kamryn Babb becomes third Buckeye to receive Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb is now the third Ohio State Buckeye in the football program's history to receive the Block O jersey. Ohio State awards the jersey to a player each year who demonstrates toughness, accountability and the highest of character. The tradition started in...
Columbus teachers' union files notice of intent to strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union has filed a notice of intent to strike after failing to reach an agreement at their last meeting with the school board. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) filed the notice with the State Employment Relations Board Thursday, indicating a strike could occur beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 22 if a contract agreement is not reached with the Columbus Board of Education.
Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
