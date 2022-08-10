Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 hosts, judges, and how to watch
Nights at the ballroom are coming back to us sooner rather than later with Dancing With the Stars making its return to television this fall. From a premiere date to a new host, there’s been lots of new information announced in the past few weeks. To make it all easier to digest, we’ve compiled all you need to know about the upcoming 31st season of the hit dancing show.
Warner Bros. Discovery issues statement in support of J.K. Rowling following threats
J.K. Rowling is receiving support from Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving a threatening message in response to a Tweet she received this weekend. After sharing the news of the attack on Salman Rushdie, Rowling was met with a threatening Tweet that read, “Don’t worry you are next.” She immediately reached out to Twitter for help with the issue, and Warner Bros. Discovery soon shared a message of support for the author.
Is influencer Brittany Renner pregnant?
Rumors of a fling between social media influencer Brittany Renner and rapper YG appear to be confirmed. Theories that the two were a pair cropped up several months back, but without a confirmation, it left the duo’s fans chewing over images of them enjoying one another’s company. That is, until YG — who’s real name is Keenon Jackson — seemingly verified the gossip via Instagram. An alternate piece of artwork for the rapper’s latest single featured the couple sharing the joy of what appears to be their unborn child. Renner looks to be notably pregnant in the image, and the internet is abuzz.
Jamie Foxx already has plans for a ‘Day Shift’ franchise
Day Shift, the latest of this year’s swirling list of vampire features, just dropped onto Netflix earlier today, taking the floor-level bar of Morbius and hoisting it up to just above the knee, much like the first and only season of First Kill did earlier this year. Indeed, Day...
Horror fans shout out an overlooked supernatural gem
A middlingly-ridiculous M. Night Shyamalan film is getting praised by horror fans. Devil, a 2010 elevator-set supernatural thriller directed by John Erick Dowdle and based on a Shyamalan story, is the newest unique target of admiration on r/horror. “Rewatched Devil recently,” Booth_Templeton announced to open the discussion. “That ending scene made the movie,” they continued. “Who here likes the film?”
