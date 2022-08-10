Rumors of a fling between social media influencer Brittany Renner and rapper YG appear to be confirmed. Theories that the two were a pair cropped up several months back, but without a confirmation, it left the duo’s fans chewing over images of them enjoying one another’s company. That is, until YG — who’s real name is Keenon Jackson — seemingly verified the gossip via Instagram. An alternate piece of artwork for the rapper’s latest single featured the couple sharing the joy of what appears to be their unborn child. Renner looks to be notably pregnant in the image, and the internet is abuzz.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO