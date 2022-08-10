ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WKRC

State project gives robotic cat to woman after losing pet

AIKEN, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WRDW/WKRC) - A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It is part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. Linda Williams has a new friend. "She makes me feel good,” Williams said. She...
PETS
WKRC

Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Couple wins lottery money, but dogs eat their winning ticket

SALEM, Ore. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - We have all heard the excuse, “The dog ate my homework.”. That is what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. The couple says they left the ticket out...
OREGON STATE
WKRC

3 killed in Clermont County highway crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were killed in a highway crash Sunday morning. Emergency units responded to the scene on State Route 125 in Tate Township around 9 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 66-year-old Deborah Mell was driving east when she crossed the centerline. She struck another car,...
TATE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

West Chester to hold Food Truck Rally for foodies

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - You can get your grub on at the Union Centre Food Truck Rally in West Chester. Dozens of the area's trendiest food trucks and vendors are there. The rally will let you sample good food and listen to music. It runs until 10:00 p.m. on...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Medicaid
WKRC

Lucky man wins lottery twice in one month

MILLSBORO, Del. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Winning the lottery once is lucky enough, but twice seems too good to be true. Yet, that's the reality for one Delaware man. Duane Ketterman is enjoying his second win in about a month -- this one to the tune of more than $30,000. This...
DELAWARE STATE

Community Policy