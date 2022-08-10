Read full article on original website
State project gives robotic cat to woman after losing pet
AIKEN, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WRDW/WKRC) - A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It is part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. Linda Williams has a new friend. "She makes me feel good,” Williams said. She...
California to become 1st state to offer free school lunches for all students
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- With food prices, inflation, and food insecurity on the rise in California, leaders in education are taking action. Beginning this school year, California will be the first state to implement the Universal Meals program, providing free meals to all schoolchildren. The program will make sure...
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Local musicians gather for benefit concert for victims of Kentucky flooding
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - As recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky after recent flooding, so do events to help the victims. On Sunday, local musicians gathered for a benefit concert. Many of the musicians taking part in the benefit concert have ties to Eastern Kentucky, mostly through music. The event...
Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
Couple wins lottery money, but dogs eat their winning ticket
SALEM, Ore. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - We have all heard the excuse, “The dog ate my homework.”. That is what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. The couple says they left the ticket out...
3 killed in Clermont County highway crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were killed in a highway crash Sunday morning. Emergency units responded to the scene on State Route 125 in Tate Township around 9 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 66-year-old Deborah Mell was driving east when she crossed the centerline. She struck another car,...
West Chester to hold Food Truck Rally for foodies
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - You can get your grub on at the Union Centre Food Truck Rally in West Chester. Dozens of the area's trendiest food trucks and vendors are there. The rally will let you sample good food and listen to music. It runs until 10:00 p.m. on...
Lucky man wins lottery twice in one month
MILLSBORO, Del. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Winning the lottery once is lucky enough, but twice seems too good to be true. Yet, that's the reality for one Delaware man. Duane Ketterman is enjoying his second win in about a month -- this one to the tune of more than $30,000. This...
