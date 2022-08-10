ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mitchell Tinsley looks to follow in Dotson’s footsteps

By Ryan Risky
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzYkK_0hBDONbj00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Nittany Lion football fans may need to do a double take on the field this season when they see a flash of number five streaking down the field making big plays, and no that’s not Jahan Dotson, it’s Mitchell Tinsley.

Though from day one it will be hard not to draw comparisons between last year’s number five and this year’s number five. A year ago at Western Kentucky Tinsley recorded more than 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, both of which topped Dotson’s stats. Going off their style of play, their build, and even the number on their jersey, there are a lot of similarities.

“At the end of the day, you know, he raised the bar. He raised the bar to a high standard. But at the end of the day, I’m here to be stands with you,” said Tinsley. “I’m not here to be Jahan. Jahan was a great player, you know. And at the end of the day, I just want to be me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
YourErie

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
YourErie

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Park#American Football#College Football#Some Nittany Lion#Western Kentucky Tinsley#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County

UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
YourErie

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Preseason Week 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Kickoff Live is back for another season, as the Bills prepare to host the Colts in Week 1 of the 2022-23 preseason. Watch BKL analysts discuss this week’s matchup in the video player above from 3-4 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90

One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Port Farms holds second annual Blooms, Bubbles and Butterflies event

Port Farms held their second annual Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies event this weekend during their Flower Festival that has been going on throughout the week. As part of this event, a butterfly release took place for guests to participate in. Not only are the butterflies beautiful to look at, they are also helping the pollination […]
ANIMALS
YourErie

Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator

According to Salman Rushdie’s agent, Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator. Rushdie was attacked on Friday after giving a lecture on Friday in western New York. It was during this lecture that the author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen and then flown to UPMC Hamot. The writer was put on a ventilator […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Glenwood Flea Market welcomes over 35 vendors at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

The Glenwood Flea hosted it’s third event at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on August 13 following successful outings throughout the summer. This week the flea welcomed over 35 different vendors who offered all sorts of different products. One of these vendors was a Penn State Behrend student named Gaby Reyes. Reyes also owns a […]
RETAIL
YourErie

Suspect accused of attacking Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty

The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York. Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Preparations underway for Saint Paul’s Italian Festival

Preparations are underway for Saint Paul’s Italian Festival that begins Friday. This year’s three-day festival is offering entertainment, fun, and homemade Italian dishes and desserts. Festival-goers can also expect a parade on Sunday that will carry the virgin Mary around the block and then be placed in a tent. Community members that come together for […]
FESTIVAL
YourErie

ATV accident leaves one seriously injured

An ATV accident left one Pennsylvania man severely injured. On Saturday at around 3:16 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road in the Town of Sherman for an ATV accident with personal injury. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Eli […]
BOALSBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy